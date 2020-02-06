MINNEAPOLIS — Two pedestrians have been killed in separate crashes in Minnesota.

Minneapolis police said a man believed to be in his 50s was crossing a four-lane avenue about 3 a.m. Wednesday when a driver struck him at an intersection.

The driver, in his 20s, remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police say there was no indication he was impaired.

The pedestrian died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

And, a crash in northern Minnesota Tuesday night killed a 45-year-old Squaw Lake man who was standing near a stalled vehicle along Highway 46.

The State Patrol says Tommy John Schultz died at the scene after he was struck by a pickup truck in Itasca County. The pickup driver was not injured.