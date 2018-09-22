MILWAUKEE — Authorities are investigating after a driver struck two pedestrians in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee police say the pedestrians hit in the Friday evening crash were a man and woman in their 30s. Authorities say the man was seriously injured and required surgery, while the woman received a minor injury.
Officials say the vehicle's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
How did living in shadow of the Jacob Wetterling case change the way you grew up or raised your family?
Jacob Wetterling's abduction and murder changed Minnesota, haunting a generation of parents and children. We want to know how it affected you.
Local
Plain-spoken sheriff said he couldn't ignore flaws in Wetterling case
Longtime law officer said he couldn't ignore flaws exposed by file.
Local
Read sheriff's presentation about key issues in Jacob Wetterling investigation
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson on Thursday outlined investigative missteps in the 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling. He presented the findings in this 135-page document.
St. Paul
As ash trees succumb, conservationists rebuild forest along Mississippi
The rebuilding of the canopy comes with an eye toward climate change.
Local
Minnesota school districts grapple with discipline disparities
Action taken by state will shine light on schools' corrective strategies
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.