NORFOLK, Va. — Two U.S. Navy officers have admitted they accepted the services of prostitutes and gifts as part of a corruption scandal that spanned a decade and involved dozens of Navy officials.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Cmdr. Jason Starmer pleaded guilty to willful dereliction of duty, patronizing a prostitute and adultery and Capt. John Steinberger pleaded guilty to willful dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman in separate military courtrooms at Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday. Both will be administratively separated from the service as part of pre-trial agreements.
More than 20 people have pleaded guilty so far in connection with the conspiracy in which authorities say a Malaysian businessman nicknamed "Fat Leonard" Francis bribed officials to help him overbill the Navy for services his company provided to ships docked in Asian ports.
