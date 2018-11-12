DHERYNIA, Cyprus — A few hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots walked through a newly opened crossing point in the southeastern village of Dherynia in what peace activists are hailing as further breaking down barriers on ethnically divided Cyprus.

Dherynia, and another crossing point in the country's northwest, bring the total of crossing points to open since travel restrictions across the United Nations-controlled buffer zone were relaxed 2003 to nine.

Last month, Cyprus' Greek Cypriot president and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader designated Monday as the crossings' official opening in a bid to help build momentum toward restarting stalled reunification talks.

U.N. Chief of Mission Elizabeth Spehar said the crossing points would help foster more trust and confidence between the communities.

Several demonstrators at the crossing point voiced their opposition to the openings.