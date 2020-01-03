What do you get when you cross Cambria quartz countertops with Room & Board furniture? A new collection of quartz-topped tables, desks and storage cabinets that launch Jan. 4.

The two Minnesota-based companies recently announced their collaboration, the Pren Collection, made up of modern furniture for homes, as well as commercial spaces.

Picture a Cambria-topped dining table that can double as a desk in a home office, as well as coffee tables, console tables, dining and bar cabinets, all with quartz surfaces.

The wood bases come in walnut or white oak, and the quartz tops come in three of Cambria’s signature designs: Brittanicca (a white marble-look quartz with gray veining), Brittanicca Gold (a marble-look with warmer-hued veining) and Mersey (black with white veining).

The stain-resistant, maintenance-free quartz tops are 1 centimeter thick, with modern rounded corners.

A dining table from the Pren Collection by Room & Board and Cambria.

Prices start at $2,999 for a coffee table and go up to $5,799 for a storage cabinet.

The collection is available online through Room & Board (roomandboard.com) and at all Room & Board retail locations, including the store in Edina, 7010 France Av. S.