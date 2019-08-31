– Nearly 2 million people risk statelessness and detention after they were left off the final version of a registry of Indian citizens, part of a controversial exercise to identify suspected illegal migrants in the northeastern state of Assam.

The National Register of Citizens released Saturday included the names of 31 million people and excluded 1.9 million. The state had required citizens to provide original documents proving their residency and parentage going back decades.

The citizenship registry exercise has gained fresh impetus since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Many of the migrants in Assam are Bengali-speaking and hail from neighboring Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim country. Such migrants have proved a potent political issue for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the recent election campaign, Modi's powerful right-hand man Amit Shah referred to such migrants as "termites" and vowed to expel them from India as a matter of national security. Shah recently became the country's Home Affairs Minister and has pledged to take the citizenship registry nationwide.

While the exercise was meant to identify migrants who had entered the country illegally, activists say the opaque and complex process made it difficult even for genuine citizens to prove their nationality. The poor and uneducated have had particular difficulty navigating the exercise and providing the required documents.

Those excluded from the registry will have four months to appeal their status before quasi-legal tribunals and higher courts. If their bids fail, they face potential detention.

For those whose names were not on the list, the future is an anxious question mark. Many of them have already tried to prove their citizenship repeatedly and doubt they will receive a reprieve from the tribunals.

They fear they may be separated from their families, detained, or even deported to Bangladesh, with which Assam shares a border. Those left off the list could also become a disenfranchised population within India, unable to vote or access crucial government services.

"Assam is on the brink of a crisis which would not only lead to a loss of nationality and liberty of a large group of people but also erosion of their basic rights — severely affecting the lives of generations to come," said Aakar Patel, executive director of Amnesty International India.