NEW YORK — Police say two men have been struck by lightning on a soccer field in Queens.
It happened at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through the area.
Police say a 30-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.
The other person, a 42-year-old, is expected to survive.
Police say a third man was hit by lighting 20 minutes later in Jamaica, Queens. There was no word on his condition.
