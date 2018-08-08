NEW YORK — Police say two men have been struck by lightning on a soccer field in Queens.

It happened at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

Police say a 30-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other person, a 42-year-old, is expected to survive.

Police say a third man was hit by lighting 20 minutes later in Jamaica, Queens. There was no word on his condition.