A car crossed into the path of a semitrailer truck in Apple Valley, and both men in the smaller vehicle were thrown to their deaths, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 9 p.m. Friday on Pilot Knob Road south of County Road 42, according to police.

The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital with noncritical injuries, police said.

Identities of the vehicles’ occupants have yet to be released.

The car was heading north on Pilot Knob, when the driver “lost control and crossed into the southbound lane”and collided with the semi, a statement from police read.

Damage to both vehicles was severe, police added.