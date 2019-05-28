WAUPACA, Wis. — Two Waupaca County men have been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion.
A 44-year-old victim was killed Sunday night after being struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device in Marion. That person has not been identified.
Sheriff's officials say a 38-year-old New London man and a 38-year-old man from Clintonville were arrested Monday on possible charges of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons.
