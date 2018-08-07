DECATUR, Ga. — The chairman and another member of Georgia's Immigration Enforcement Review Board have resigned after an Atlanta suburb raised questions about whether terms have expired for some of its members.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the resignations come amid an ongoing legal battle involving the city of Decatur and its policy of limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Chairman Shawn Hanley and member Phil Kent announced their resignations Monday. Both were appointed to the board in 2011.

In July, Decatur's city attorney said five of the board's seven members have served since 2011, despite a Georgia law that limits members to two terms of two years each.

Hanley and Kent both cited the term limit dispute in their decisions to leave. Kent told the newspaper he didn't want it to be a distraction.