PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's prime minister has met with two men who are to be questioned by an international court about their roles in the bloody 1998-1999 war for independence from Serbia.
Ramush Haradinaj on Sunday met with Sami Lushtaku and Rrustem Mustafa who are to be questioned next week by The Hague-based Specialist Prosecutor's Office.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers was created in 2015 to investigate allegations that some fighters for independence committed war crimes during and after the war.
Haradinaj, a former independence fighter himself who was twice acquitted of war crimes and crimes against humanity by a United Nations court, said Kosovo's war for independence was "clean and sacred."
Kosovo's 2008 independence is not recognized by Serbia.
