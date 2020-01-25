LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home early Saturday morning, police said.
Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home found the two women dead. Police say they've identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody.
Police said the boy was shot in the upper body and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police said a teen who was inside the home was a witness and was not injured.
Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.
