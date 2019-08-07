TOWN OF POLK, Wis. — Authorities say two people have died in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County.
It happened on Interstate 41 in the Town of Polk shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the two were thrown from the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken by air to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.
