A two-vehicle crash on a southern Minnesota highway has left two people dead and several others injured, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred east of Sleepy Eye late Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 14 at Brown County Road 10, according to the State Patrol.

A trooper at the scene said three people were taken from the scene by air ambulance and two others were transported by ground ambulance, the patrol added.

The patrol has yet to clarify whether the two who died were among the five taken from the scene.

One of those injured was a boy about 8 years old who was in a minivan, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The collision was described to dispatch as one vehicle broadsiding another.

Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said the agency would release further details later Monday.