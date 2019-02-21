BERLIN — German media report that two men have died after a shooting in Munich.
Police in the Bavarian capital said Thursday the situation is "under control" and there is currently no danger to the public.
The Munich daily tz reported the shooting happened on a building site. It quoted an unnamed police spokesperson as saying authorities are working on the assumption that one man shot dead another and then killed himself.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fire guts ancient part of Bangladesh's capital, killing 81
A devastating fire raced through densely packed buildings in a centuries-old shopping district in Bangladesh's capital, killing at least 81 people, officials and witnesses said Thursday.
World
Shares in world's top shipping firm sink on US tariffs risk
Shares in the world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, plunged Thursday after it warned of the commercial damage it would suffer from a U.S. escalation in the trade war with China.
World
Albanian opposition holds anti-govt rally, demands new vote
Thousands of protesters supporting Albania's opposition surrounded the parliament building Thursday and demanded the government step down, claiming it's corrupt and has links to organized crime.
World
Death toll from Pakistan flash floods, rains rises to 26
Torrential rains lashed several cities in Pakistan on Thursday, triggering flash floods and leaving at least 26 dead across the country, many swept away by the waters or killed when their roofs collapsed before dawn, authorities said.
World
Catalan secessionists block highways, train tracks in strike
Strikers backing Catalonia's secession from Spain blocked major highways, train tracks and roads across the northeastern region on Thursday to protest the trial of a dozen separatist leaders.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.