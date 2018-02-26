QUITO, Ecuador — Two presumed stowaways died Monday in Ecuador after they fell from the landing gear of a New York-bound plane.
The airport in the coastal city of Guayaquil had to close for 90 minutes while the two bodies were removed from the runway.
Police wouldn't reveal the nationality or identities of the two individuals, but said they likely fainted or were ejected after takeoff.
The Latam-operated flight continued its journey, although authorities said the aircraft may be required to return to Ecuador to assist with the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Moroccan king undergoes heart surgery in France
King Mohammed VI of Morocco underwent a medical operation Monday in France for an irregular heartbeat, according to a statement from his personal doctor and a French-Moroccan medical team.
World
2 lions from Mideast war zones reach South African refuge
Two lions rescued from neglected zoos in war zones in Iraq and Syria arrived in South Africa on Monday to live at a sanctuary with other animals that survived harsh conditions in captivity elsewhere in the world.
World
Patrick Brown ends bid to reclaim Ontario Tory leadership
The ousted leader of Ontario's conservative opposition party has ended his bid to reclaim his former job.
World
Guilty plea in US recruiting center fire in Virgin Islands
A man who had moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands from Texas has admitted setting fires that destroyed a military recruiting office and damaged two other federal properties in the territory.
World
Russia vetoes UN resolution citing Iran sanctions violation
Russia vetoed a British-drafted U.N. resolution on Monday that promised action against violations of a U.N. arms embargo on Yemen and pointed to a report by experts that cited Iran as a violator.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.