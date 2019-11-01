A 63-year-old Moose Lake man died early Friday in a two-car crash in Chisago County, one of two fatal crashes involving alcohol on Minnesota roads over the past two days, the State Patrol said.

Joffre Michael Kolosky was driving a 2003 Buick Park Avenue north on Interstate 35 near North Branch that was rear-ended by a northbound speeding 2001 Toyota Tundra at 5:28 a.m. Friday, forcing the Buick to veer off the road on the right and roll over. Kolosky, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The Toyota left the scene of the crash, but was located shortly afterward, the patrol said. Its driver, Samuel Dakota Moreno, 23, no hometown listed, was not hurt. He was not wearing a seat belt and had been drinking the patrol said. It continues to investigate.

On Thursday evening, a 43-year-old Maplewood man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. Steven Christopher Shelton died when the 2000 GMC Sierra he was driving north on Hwy. 84 in Wabedo Township crossed over the center line on a curve and sideswiped a southbound 2018 Ford F150 being driven by Jack Richard Greenlund, 70, of Big Lake, the patrol said. The Sierra veered off the road and overcorrected, crossing back over to the left and hitting a tree. Shelton died at the scene.

Greenlund, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt. Shelton was not wearing a seat belt and had been drinking, the patrol said.

STAFF REPORTS