MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say at least two workers died and another was injured when part of a small budget hotel they were demolishing in Manila collapsed.
Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso helped supervise efforts to locate the two workers with cranes and drones after a portion of Hotel Sogo collapsed Monday for still-unclear reasons.
Officials say the two workers were found and given first aid while rescuers tried to extricate them from the rubble, but later died. Another worker jumped off the building as some floors caved in and was injured.
Police are investigating the collapse, which Moreno said prompted him to order guests in a nearby budget motel to leave the building.
