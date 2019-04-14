KATHMANDU, Nepal — At least two people have been killed and five others injured after a small plane crashed into a parked helicopter during takeoff at the only airport in Nepal's Everest region.
Aviation official Raj Kumar Chhetri says the crash occurred while the plane belonging to Summit Air was trying to take off from Lukla for Kathmandu on Sunday morning.
He says the plane skidded off the runaway, hitting the helicopter of Manang Air.
Both are private airline companies that cater to tourists and Nepalese in the country's remote areas.
Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest, is often referred to as the world's most dangerous because of the short runway and difficult approach.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Diana? Alice? Elizabeth? Britons bet on new royal baby name
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may be keeping plans about their impending baby under wraps, but that hasn't stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess the sex and the name of their first child.
World
Palu recovery in red tape months after Indonesian tragedy
Six months after Palu was ripped apart by an earthquake, tsunami and liquefying soil that sucked neighborhoods into the earth and killed thousands, a second crisis is looming as recovery efforts stumble and the city begs for humanitarian assistance.
World
2 killed, 5 injured in Nepal plane crash near Mount Everest
At least two people have been killed and five others injured after a small plane crashed into a parked helicopter during takeoff at the only airport in Nepal's Everest region.
World
China's auto show highlights electric ambitions
This year's Shanghai auto show highlights the global industry's race to make electric cars Chinese drivers want to buy as Beijing winds down subsidies that promoted sales.
World
Brazil to auction oil camps despite environmental warnings
The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro plans to auction seven offshore oil fields in the northeast despite contrary advice from analysts of Brazil's main environmental body, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.