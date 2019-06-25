PHILADELPHIA — A domestic dispute in a Philadelphia neighborhood ended with a man stabbed and three people shot, one fatally.
Authorities say the incident may have also spurred another shooting that killed a 24-year-old man.
The domestic dispute occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say a 26-year old man was stabbed in his arm, and he then shot two women and a man.
One of the women died, while the two other victims are hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The second shooting happened about 90 minutes later on a nearby street. Authorities say it may have been an act of retaliation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pence launches 'Latinos for Trump' coalition
Vice President Mike Pence told a Latino crowd Tuesday that President Trump has been "a great champion of Latino and Hispanic Americans," touting the president's economic policies while warning Democrats want to bring socialism to America.
Nation
Police seek person who last saw missing Utah college student
Police on Tuesday issued a public appeal for a person last seen with a University of Utah student before she disappeared more than a week ago.
National
California to require background checks for ammo purchases
California has among the most stringent gun laws in the country and on Monday a far-reaching new initiative to curb violence will require background checks for every ammunition purchase.
National
Minnesota appeals court orders hearing on PolyMet permit
A district court must determine if state environmental regulators improperly sought to suppress a federal agency's serious concerns about the pollution risks arising from a proposed copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
National
Feds: Rep. Duncan Hunter used campaign cash for affairs
U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California illegally used campaign money to finance romantic flings with lobbyists and congressional aides, spending thousands of dollars on meals, cocktails and vacations, federal prosecutors say.