PARIS — French officials say two people have been killed and 22 others injured in a large blaze that broke out in the French ski resort of Courchevel.
According to authorities in the Savoie region, the blaze started at 4:30 a.m. local time on Sunday in a building housing seasonal workers located in the heart of the Alpine town.
The Savoie prefecture says 70 firefighters were involved to put the fire under control.
Among the injured, four have been seriously wounded. The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building.
The cause of the fire and the identity of the victims were not immediately known.
