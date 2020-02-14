ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in southern Minnesota.
The westbound driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 90 in Mower County, rolled into the median and landed in the eastbound lanes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Two men from Tulsa, Oklahoma were thrown from the pickup and killed, the patrol said. They are identified as 45-year-old Antonio Padillaibarra and 18-year-old Eduardo Padilla.
Two others in the truck, ages 39 and 19, were injured and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester. The two, from Columbia, Missouri, are expected to recover.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Aging stormwater systems were not built for this volume of rain
Across Minnesota, cities large and small are scrambling to upgrade storm sewers, culverts, roadways and drainage ponds as they find themselves deluged by ever-more intense storms and flash flooding.
Local
Mother held on felony assault, child on life support
A Mankato mother has been arrested and accused of causing injuries that left her young child on life support.
National
Wisconsin high court approves Kohler golf course annexation
The city of Sheboygan properly annexed land for a Kohler Co. golf course in 2017, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Minneapolis
Lyn-Lake businesses balk at Minneapolis' plan to redevelop parking lot
The city built the lot in the late 1990s to benefit businesses. Some say they still need it.
Minneapolis
Two Burger King locations get OK to reopen in Minneapolis
City Council's decision on Friday ends a monthslong debate over their drive-throughs.