JABLANICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Police say two freight trains have collided head-on in southern Bosnia, killing two people and seriously injuring one more.
The crash occurred early Thursday at the train station in the town of Jablanica.
Bosnian media said a fourth person was unhurt after jumping from one of the trains moments before the collision.
Photos from the scene show both engines came off the tracks during the crash.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Netanyahu visits Lithuania, first Israeli PM ever
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive Thursday in Lithuania for a four-day visit during which he will also meet his Latvian and Estonian counterparts, local officials and the Jewish community.
World
China reports new African swine fever outbreak
China has reported another outbreak of African swine fever that threatens the country's crucial pork industry, but officials say they have the situation under control.
World
South Korea, Japan brace for winds and rain from 2 typhoons
An approaching typhoon has caused strong winds and heavy rains in southern South Korea, forcing many flight cancelations and school closures.
World
2 killed, 1 injured in train collision in Bosnia
Police say two freight trains have collided head-on in southern Bosnia, killing two people and seriously injuring one more.
World
AP Explains: How Australians dump their prime ministers
No Australian prime minister in the past decade has lasted a full three-year term before being dumped by his or her own party.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.