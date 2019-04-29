ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say a dog impaled on a lamppost in a fall from a fourth-floor apartment in New Jersey is expected to make a full recovery.
The female basset hound named Libby was alone in the unit at the Brownstones at Englewood South when she jumped through a window screen around 11:50 a.m. Sunday. The spike at the top of the lamppost pierced the top of Libby's left front leg, and she ended up suspended about 20 feet (6 meters) in the air.
Englewood firefighters used an aerial ladder to retrieve Libby and took her to a veterinarian for treatment. Libby's owners tell The Record she's expected to make a full recovery.
Officials don't know why the dog jumped through the screen.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Beto O'Rourke unveils climate plan with Yosemite as backdrop
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has announced his first major policy initiative, a $5 trillion plan to combat climate change that he says will keep the Earth from sliding past the point of no return in less than a generation.
Variety
Jewish community will 'stand tall' after synagogue shooting
Eight-year-old Noya Dahan had finished praying and gone to play with other children at her Southern California synagogue when gunshots rang out. Her uncle grabbed her and the other children, leading them outside to safety as her leg bled from a shrapnel wound.
Stage & Arts
Arts and letters academy awards gold medal to Toni Morrison
Nobel laureate Toni Morrison is being honored this spring by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
Nation
Police: 8 shot, 1 fatally, in latest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore city leaders urged witnesses to share what they know with police after a gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd enjoying Sunday afternoon cookouts, killing a man and wounding seven other people.
National
New group launches to harness political power of women
Three of the nation's most influential activists are launching an organization that aims to harness the political power of women to influence elections and shape local and national policy priorities.