– Nathaniel Woods never pulled the trigger, but prosecutors said he was just as guilty as the man who did. He had been a mastermind, prosecutors said, luring police officers in Birmingham, Ala., into a house where three of them were killed.

Now, condemned to death row, Woods is scheduled to be executed Thursday, as his supporters argue that the case against him was deeply flawed and that no evidence existed of a plot to ambush the officers.

But in 2005, when he was on trial, prosecutors secured a conviction. And at his sentencing, prosecutors brought out witnesses who described Woods' hatred of police. Widows of the officers said they believed Woods ought to die.

Ten jurors agreed, but two voted against the death penalty. Their objection was not enough to spare his life, as Alabama is unique in allowing a judge to sentence a defendant to death without a jury voting unanimously in favor of it.

The lack of a unanimous verdict has fueled some of the concerns over his case as activists and civil rights groups have urged the courts and Gov. Kay Ivey to intervene. Some advocates point to courts in other states ruling that such sentences are unconstitutional and that the practice, now existing only in Alabama, "creates a heightened risk that an innocent person will be sentenced to death," said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

"I think that Alabama is still 50 years behind," said Pamela Woods, Nathaniel Woods' sister, who has been working to stop his execution.

As his execution looms, his case has generated attention as supporters have asked that his life be spared — or at least for his execution to be delayed. Martin Luther King III, the human rights activist and son of Martin Luther King Jr., wrote a letter to Ivey asking, "Are you willing to allow a potentially innocent man to be executed?"

Woods' supporters have noted that there is no dispute that Woods was not the shooter and that the gunman has also argued Woods' innocence. They have also described woefully inept representation, with one lawyer abandoning him during his appeals process.

Woods, 44, turned down a plea deal of 20 to 25 years in prison, supporters said, because he had been misled into believing he could not be sentenced to death when he was not the gunman.

"At literally every step of the way, Nate's counsel has let him down," said Lauren Faraino, a lawyer in Birmingham and an ardent supporter of Woods.

Most states have abolished the ability to impose a death sentence based on only a majority of votes after the issue has come before the courts. In Alabama, where the state Supreme Court has upheld its constitutionality, at least 10 jurors have to vote in favor of the death penalty for the judge to impose it.

"Historically, unanimity has been a hallmark of our jury system," said Randy Susskind, deputy director of the Equal Justice Initiative. "In a death penalty case, where the jury is tasked with deciding whether someone should live or die — and they're the conscience of the community, and they have already convicted the defendant of capital murder — the idea that the state is unable to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt is a pretty important factor."