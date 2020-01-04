TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli rescue officials said Saturday that two people drowned as heavy rains flooded an elevator in central Tel Aviv.
Israeli rescue crews had to use scuba gear to reach the elevator and pull out the pair, but they died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Emergency agency Magen David Adom identified the dead only as a man and a woman in their 30s.
The downpour intensified in the afternoon and caused flooding in areas across the coastal city of Tel Aviv, forcing road closures and stoking fears of additional deaths.
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to continue Sunday.
In the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, heavy rains flooded several streets. There were no reports of casualties.
