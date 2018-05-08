COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two inmates injured in a deadly South Carolina prison riot are accusing state officials of negligence in failing to hire, train or monitor enough officers to maintain order in one of its institutions.

The lawsuits filed Tuesday in Lee County accuse the state Department of Corrections of not having in place appropriate policies to keep inmates safe.

The inmates were among 22 injured in an hourslong riot at Lee Correctional Institution. Seven inmates were killed in the violence that officials say began in one dorm and spread to two others.

State police are investigating the riot, and no charges have been announced. Corrections spokesman Jeff Taillon said the agency doesn't comment on ongoing lawsuits.