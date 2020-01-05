A drunken driver hit a city public works crew’s truck during cleanup duty on a busy St. Paul street early Sunday in a crash that injured two people, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 2:15 a.m. on Rice Street near Wheelock Parkway, according to police and emergency dispatch audio.

The truck was parked facing north on Rice, with its flashers and yellow roof light illuminated while its driver was outside picking up trash while a co-worker waited in the cab, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

The passenger vehicle was heading south and hit the truck head-on, Linders said.

One passenger in each vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken from the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, 45-year-old Antonio L. Smith, of St. Paul, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the spokesman said.

Smith remains held Sunday afternoon on suspicion of felony criminal vehicular operation, according to jail records.