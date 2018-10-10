HARRISON, Wis. — Two people have been injured when a neighboring house exploded in eastern Wisconsin.
Calumet County sheriff's officials say the two women who were hurt were in one of two other homes that were damaged when the house exploded in Harrison about 8 a.m. Wednesday. No one was home at the house that exploded.
WLUK-TV reports the women were taken to the hospital. Their injuries aren't believed to be life threatening. Residents in the immediate neighborhood have been evacuated and gas has been shut off to the area. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blast.
Officials say the house that exploded is a total loss.
