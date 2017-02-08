Two men who took to a canoe to watch the famed Ryder Cup international golf tournament in Chaska last fall have had the charges dismissed, joining two others who also had their cases thrown out for accessing the same lake that weekend in a floatplane.

Ryan J. Hough, 34, of Waconia, and Craig J. Bardal, 32, of Chaska, had a trial in Carver County District Court scheduled for Monday before the charges were dropped in connection with their Oct. 2 aquatic adventure.

The county attorney's office said in court filings that it made its decision to not pursue the charges "in the interests of justice."

Hough said that in the time leading up to the dismissal, he and Bardal went through "months of case preparation, [the] prosecutor refusing to talk or reason with us, threats in court" as well as having to reschedule job-related travel.

The prosecution, Hough added, "didn't seem to mind that the case against us was completely illegal and wack, for lack of a better term. They wanted us to shut up and pay up."

In explaining late last year why the two were willing to either sink or swim in court, Bardal said, "It's kind of the principle of the matter. I don't feel that Ryan and I did anything wrong."

This plane landed on a lake last fall during the Ryder Cup.

Bardal added that even though Lake Hazeltine has no public access, "we had permission from a private landowner" to get on the water.

If convicted, each could have been fined as much as $300.

In late November, petty misdemeanor charges also were dismissed against the two men whose Piper single-engine airplane gently rippled Lake Hazeltine near the 10th green during the final round between the U.S. and European squads at Hazeltine National.

In a court filing, prosecutors pointed to the "unlikelihood of success at trial" in their cases against plane passenger James D. Render, 64, of Wayzata, and pilot Dean S. Johnson, 60, of Chanhassen.

Police Chief Scott Knight said a city ordinance prohibited any activity on the lake during the event. Knight was unavailable to comment about the allegations his department made against the four leading to dismissals for each defendant.