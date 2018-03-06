EDGEWATER, Fla. — Authorities say two people were injured when a small plane crashed through some trees and landed in the backyard of a Florida home.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Local news outlets report that both people on the plane were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released.

No further details were immediately available.