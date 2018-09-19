MINNEAPOLIS — An explosion and fire has injured two people at a manufacturer in southeast Minneapolis.
The fire broke out Wednesday at Metal-Matic Inc., a company that makes carbon steel tubes.
The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted that two people were taken to a hospital with significant injuries. All other occupants safely evacuated the building.
No firefighters were hurt. The cause is under investigation.
