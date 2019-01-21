MADISON, Wis. — A power outage impacted terminal operations at the Madison airport for about 2 ½ hours.
The outage at the Dane County Regional Airport happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, and a backup generator also failed. Airport spokesman Brent McHenry told WMTV that passengers could not get on or off planes.
After power was restored, passengers were urged to check with their airlines about the status of flights.
The cause of the outage wasn't immediately determined.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
MLK Day events in the Twin Cities
Brooklyn Park and Maplewood: Second Harvest Heartland and Bremer Bank will host “Bring Your Child to Serve Day” to pack, sort and label food for…
Local
4 injured but expected to be OK in small plane crash
Four people were injured in the weekend crash of a small plane in Menominee County, but all four are expected to survive.
East Metro
St. Paul play illuminates an ugly stage in city's history
First, the white St. Paul residents tried to talk William T. Francis out of moving to their neighborhood. When he refused to comply, the whites…
Local
Church service gives thanks for missing teen's safe return
Residents of two Wisconsin communities gathered for a church service to give thanks for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl who was abducted after her parents were fatally shot at their home.
Local
Twin Cities about to get a reminder that it snows 'round here in January
There has been less than an inch so far this month, but that's about to change.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.