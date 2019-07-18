DEL MAR, Calif. — Two horses have been killed in a collision at Del Mar during training on the second day of its 2019 season.
The track says the accident occurred Thursday morning when the horse Charge A Bunch threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley.
Carson Valley's rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation but Franco was not injured.
Carson Valley's trainer, Bob Baffert, says it was a freak accident beyond anyone's control.
The Del Mar deaths follow 30 horse fatalities at the just-ended Santa Anita meet. Those deaths led to an array of new procedures intended to increase safety.
