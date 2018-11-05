The state prison in Faribault was under a lockdown order Monday following a prisoner assault that sent two guards to the hospital.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said in a news release that the attack took place about 6 p.m. Sunday. The alleged offender was immediately placed in “restrictive housing” and the injured officers were treated at a hospital and released.

“This incident will be fully investigated, and the offender responsible will be held accountable under the law,” said Sara Fitzgerald, DOC communications director.

The agency did not release the names of the prisoner or the guards who were injured.

The incident comes just one month after the burial of Corrections Officer Joe Parise, 37, who died Sept. 24 after rushing to rescue a fellow officer who was being attacked by an inmate at Oak Park Heights maximum-security prison. He returned to his post, collapsed and died a short time later.

It was the second on-duty death of a corrections officer in as many months. Joseph Gomm, a 45-year-old officer at Stillwater prison, was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in July. Both men were buried with full honors.