PHILADELPHIA — Two Philadelphia nonprofit groups have posted bail for a bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer during a confrontation.
The Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and the Philadelphia Bail Fund say Thursday that they have posted bail for 21-year-old Michael White. Bail had been set at $150,000 under the condition that White be kept on house arrest if released.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner had agreed on Wednesday to withdraw a first-degree murder charge against White in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger. Prosecutors will instead pursue third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.
Police say Schellenger had been in a car with two others when a confrontation ensued with White. Investigators say White pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.
