BERLIN — A Berlin court on Wednesday convicted two German men of murder in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Polish woman.
German news agency dpa reported that the court concluded that the defendants had "wanted to see what it's like when somebody dies."
Berlin's regional court sentenced the men, aged 30 and 40, to life imprisonment.
The woman was found fatally injured in a Berlin driveway in December 2018. The men, whose names weren't released for privacy reasons, were arrested the next month.
During the trial, the defendants testified against each other and claimed they were drunk at the time of the killing. Their lawyers had sought lighter sentences for the men.
