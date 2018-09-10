MANITOWOC, Wis. — Police say two people have been found dead in a Manitowoc home over the weekend.
Officials responded to the home about 10:30 a.m. Sunday and discovered the two who had been shot.
WLUK-TV reports dead are a 51-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.
Police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.
