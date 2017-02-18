Two people have been found dead in a Rosemount home, both from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the home on a welfare check at 3:45 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a 34 year-old woman and a 43-year-old man. A gun was found near one of the bodies.

Rosemount police said there is no threat to the public. The dead are believed to be husband and wife, said police Sgt. Joe Risvold.

Although the investigation continues, the deaths appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, police said.

The names of the dead are being withheld until family members can be notified. The bodies were taken to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.