ORONO, Minn. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found at the Lake Minnetonka mansion of Irwin Jacobs, a prominent Minnesota businessman who once owned a minority share in the Minnesota Vikings NFL team.

Orono, Minnesota, police say the bodies of a man and woman were discovered Wednesday in a bed along with a gun. Authorities have not released their names, but said no suspects are being sought.

Dennis Mathisen, a longtime family friend, tells the Star Tribune that Jacobs' wife of 57 years, Alexandra, had been in a wheelchair for the "last year or so" and had signs of dementia. Mathisen said Irwin Jacobs was distraught over her condition.

The 77-year-old Jacobs, who had a stake in the Vikings in the 1980s, gained notoriety nationally as a corporate raider who bought underperforming companies and sold them for a profit.