OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities say two soldiers from an Army base in Texas have died and seven other military members remain hospitalized after two military training vehicles crashed in southern New Mexico.
El Paso TV station KTSM reports the soldiers were part of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss that's headquartered in El Paso.
The crash reportedly occurred Tuesday night in U.S. Route 54 close to Otero County Prison, about 30 miles from El Paso, and involved two Stryker vehicles.
Fort Bliss officials say the crash is under investigation.
The names of the two soldiers who died are being withheld until their families can be notified.
