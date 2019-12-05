FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Two men have died after their vehicle struck a pole in Fond du Lac County and split in half.
The crash happened about 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac. according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed the 24-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger. Both men were from Fond du Lac.
They were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash, officials said.
