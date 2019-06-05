ROSWELL, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a fireworks explosion has critically injured at least two firefighters south of Roswell.
City officials say the explosion occurred around noon Wednesday in a fireworks storage area on the west side of the Roswell International Air Center.
State Police say firefighters were packing fireworks for the Fourth of July when the explosion occurred.
They say two firefighters were taken to a hospital.
It's unclear what caused the explosion and authorities say it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
