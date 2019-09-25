SAN DIEGO — Two senior leaders of a Navy SEAL team who were fired in a highly unusual move say they are being made scapegoats amid a series of allegations that have put pressure on the maritime branch to bring the elite commandos in line.
SEAL Team Seven's commanding officer, Cmdr. Edward Mason, and the top enlisted leader, Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler, filed a complaint Tuesday with the Department of Defense inspector general to demand the independent agency conduct an investigation into the firings.
The Navy says their leadership failures led to a breakdown of order and discipline within two units, including one in Iraq that was sent home early after a member was accused of sexual assault.
