OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police are investigating after two explosive devices were found at a hospital.
Police were informed just after 2 p.m. Wednesday that an explosive device was found with a man's belongings at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.
As police investigated, they found a second explosive device. A bomb squad safely removed the devices, and no one was hurt.
The Oshkosh Northwestern reports police have detained the 39-year-old man and say he is not a hospital employee. Police say no threats were made, and a search of the man's car and Oshkosh home turned up no other explosive devices.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul rocked by two new shootings, with one leaving a person dead and one involving a U.S. marshal
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
HP says it has received a 'proposal' from Xerox
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said Wednesday it had received a "proposal" from copier maker Xerox and has had conversations "from time to time" with the company about a potential business combination.
Variety
Texas executes inmate for strangling El Paso woman in 2002
A Texas inmate who was a member of a white supremacist gang was executed Wednesday evening for strangling a woman nearly 20 years ago over fears she would alert police about his drug operation.
National
Hawaii may subpoena Airbnb for tax records of rental hosts
A judge ruled Wednesday that Hawaii tax authorities may subpoena Airbnb for records of its hosts as the state investigates whether operators of vacation rentals have been paying their taxes.
Stage & Arts
Minneapolis church is split over a tapestry that some call insensitive
First hung in 1974, "Churchmen in the New World" depicts Pilgrims and Native Americans gathered around a table as well as a slave ship.
National
Amazon's spending in Seattle Council races doesn't deliver
Amazon poured $1.5 million into an effort to overhaul Seattle's City Council this year. It didn't deliver.