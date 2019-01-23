DULUTH, Minn. — Two Duluth men have been convicted in federal court of trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex.
A jury in Duluth found 44-year-old Amos Kiprop Koech guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor. Koech's alleged co-conspirator, 33-year-old Andre Mathis Jr., pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor four days before trial.
Authorities say Mathis took the girl to an apartment after she ran away from a residential treatment house in Duluth. Duluth police found the girl hiding in a closet 20 days after she went missing in 2017.
The U.S. Attorney's office for Minnesota and St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin's office prosecuted the cases under a collaborative agreement. The FBI and the Duluth Police Department combined to investigate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.