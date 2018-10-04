LORETTO, Minn. — Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 55 west of Minneapolis.
Corcoran police say officers were called about 6:45 a.m. Thursday to the crash in western Hennepin County.
Both drivers died at the scene. Their names were not released.
Part of Highway 55 in Loretto was closed after the crash but has since reopened.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Authorities ID woman who died at Marathon County Jail
Authorities have released the name of a woman who died at the Marathon County Jail.
Local
Mother, 2 children killed in crash near Thief River Falls
Sheriff's officials say a mother and her two children were thrown from their vehicle and died at the scene of the accident in northwestern Minnesota.
West Metro
Victims of separate crashes in northwest metro ID'd
The crashes occurred in Coon Rapids and Rogers.
St. Paul
St. Paul Winter Carnival moving to temporary home at Kellogg Mall Park
The carnival is slated to return to Rice Park in 2020
Local
Onetime chiropractors in Twin Cities get prison for insurance fraud schemes in millions
The court has ordered that the two defendants pay more than $2.5 million in combined restitution.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.