MILWAUKEE — Two people have died in a traffic crash on Milwaukee's north side.
Police say two cars collided at an intersection and rolled over early Friday morning. The drivers, both men, died at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicles.
Authorities say speed may be a factor in the crash.
