BOISE, Idaho — Idaho police are starting to enforce a new law that targets slow drivers using the passing lanes of highways.
The Idaho Press reported Monday that two drivers have been cited as of July 27 for driving too slowly in the passing lane since the law took effect July 1.
Idaho State Police have given warnings to three other drivers.
Lt. Shawn Staley says vehicles moving slowly in passing lanes can cause accidents.
He says drivers who hold up traffic by going below the speed limit in the left lane could face a $90 fine.
State Rep. Lance Clow sponsored the bill. The Republican doesn't expect state troopers to actively look for slow drivers, but says they have a new tool if needed.
