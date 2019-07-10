BISMARCK, N.D. — Authorities say two people were killed when a flash flood washed out a highway, causing a chasm up to 70 feet deep on a reservation in North Dakota.
Tribal chairman Mike Faith says the bodies of Trudy Peterson and Jim Vanderwal were recovered Tuesday on the Standing Rock Reservation in Sioux County.
The flooding overnight Monday washed out a section of a road over Joe Brush Creek, resulting in a hole that reservation roads officials estimate is 30 to 40 feet (9 to 12 meters) wide and 60 to 70 feet (18 to 21 meters) deep.
The drivers of a bus and a pickup truck were rescued and taken to hospitals after their vehicles plunged into the hole.
